Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
Oct 15 For-profit education company Bridgepoint Education Inc said the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating the compensation of its admissions personnel.
The company said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it was evaluating the letter it received on Oct. 10, but declined to comment further on the matter. ()
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.