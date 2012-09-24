Sept 24 Bridgepoint Education Inc said
Ashford University, which is facing issues with its
accreditation, has cut 450 jobs and reassigned 400 employees at
its admissions department.
The for-profit education company's Ashford University was
denied accreditation to the Western Association of Schools and
Colleges (WASC), prompting another agency - the Higher Learning
Commission - to review its own accreditation.
The WASC had said Ashford University spends more money on
recruiting students than on teaching them.
In a statement on Monday, Bridgepoint said Ashford has
reassigned 200 admission personnel to a newly created department
dealing with new student inquiry and another 200 to student
services.
Bridgepoint's shares, which have fallen nearly 50 percent
since the WASC denied accreditation to Ashford in July, closed
at $10.72 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange