Aug 7 Bridgepoint Education Inc
suspended its full-year forecast, citing regulatory issues
regarding its accreditation status, after reporting a lower
quarterly profit.
The second-quarter net income fell to $47.5 million, or 84
cents per share, from $52.1 million, or 90 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $256.3 million.
Bridgepoint's Ashford University was last month denied
accreditation to the Western Association of Schools and
Colleges, prompting another agency to review its accreditation
to the for-profit college.