* Q2 EPS $0.84 beats Street view of $0.74
* Student sign-ups increase 1 pct
* Revenue up 7 pct but misses analyst estimates
Aug 7 Bridgepoint Education Inc reported
a better-than-expected quarterly profit as student sign-ups rose
but the company suspended its full-year forecast, citing issues
with its accreditation status.
"The company has elected to suspend, until further notice,
its practice of providing full-year financial and operating
guidance due to reduced visibility arising from recent
regulatory developments," Bridgepoint said.
The for-profit education company's Ashford University was
last month denied accreditation to the Western Association of
Schools and Colleges (WASC), prompting another agency - the
Higher Learning Commission - to review its accreditation to the
for-profit college.
The WASC had said Ashford University spends more money on
recruiting students than on teaching them.
The company's second-quarter net income fell to $47.5
million, or 84 cents per share, from $52.1 million, or 90 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $256.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 74 cents per
share on revenue of $260.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
New student enrollments at Bridgepoint rose 1 percent during
the quarter.
Bridgepoint's shares, which have fallen nearly 60 percent
since the WASC denied accreditation, closed at $10.01 on Monday
on the New York Stock Exchange.