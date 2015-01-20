(Repeats with no changes to story)
Jan 20 A small but heavily subscribed pipeline
that transports 42,000 barrels a day of crude oil from North
Dakota's Bakken region is expected to remain closed on Tuesday
after a weekend breach that spilled 1,200 barrels of crude into
the Yellowstone River near Glendive, Montana.
Bridger Pipeline LLC could not say how much of the light
crude flowed into the river or when the pipeline will reopen. It
was quickly shut after the leak was detected Saturday. The
Environmental Protection Agency said it would be coordinating a
response to the spill over the next several days.
The 42,000 barrel-per-day Poplar pipeline system gathers
crude from producers in eastern Montana and North Dakota.
The estimate of 1,200 barrels spilled is at the higher end
of a range given earlier by the company.
The leak in the line serving producers helped narrow Bakken
crude's differential to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark
price on Monday, which shrunk to $5.40 per barrel from Friday's
settlement price of $5.80 under WTI, according to Shorcan Energy
Brokers.
The Poplar pipeline has been an attractive conduit for
Bakken crude since the shale boom began in 2010, and Bridger has
often needed to ration the amount shippers could send due to the
line's limited capacity, according to Federal Energy Regulatory
Committee documents.
One trader said the line, which runs from the Canadian
border to meet the Butte pipeline near Baker, Montana, was too
small for its closure to have a big impact on oil markets.
However trading was light due to the Martin Luther King Jr.
holiday in the United States
"This is a significant spill, and the coordination of
various response activities at the spill site, the city of
Glendive, and at downstream locations will be a priority over
the next several days," said Richard Mylott of the EPA.
Montana Governor Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency
in the state's eastern Dawson and Richland counties on Monday
while towns and cities downstream, including Williston, North
Dakota, are monitoring their water systems in case of
contamination.
However the water supply of Glendive, the town of 5,000
about 10 miles (16 km) downstream of the spill, has already been
tested and found to have elevated levels of hydrocarbons. Water
intakes in the river for the city have been closed, according to
the EPA. The company, EPA and other agencies are trying to get
other drinking water supplies for Glendive, the EPA's Mylott
said.
"Our primary focus right now is on response and cleaning it
up as quickly as we can," said Bill Salvin, a spokesman for the
company.
The spill is the second in the river in recent years. In
2011, Exxon Mobil Corp's 40,000-bpd Silvertip pipeline
in Montana ruptured underneath the river, releasing more than
1,000 barrels of crude and costing the company about $135
million to clean up.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett and Nia Williams in Calgary;
Additional reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jessica Resnick-Ault and Lisa Shumkaer)