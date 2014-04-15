WASHINGTON, April 15 One Bridgestone Corp
executive and two former officials from the company
were indicted Tuesday for conspiring to fix the prices of
certain automotive parts, the Justice Department said on
Tuesday.
Bridgestone itself agreed in February to plead guilty to
price-fixing and agreed to pay a $425 million criminal fine. The
case involves anti-vibration parts used in automotive suspension
systems and engine mounts.
Yoshiyuki Tanaka, Yasuo Ryuto and Isao Yoshida, all Japanese
nationals, were indicted on Monday in a court in Ohio for
allegedly fixing the prices of parts sold to Toyota Motor Corp
, Nissan Motor Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp
and Fuji Heavy Industries, Ltd, which makes Subaru
cars, the department said.
Tanaka works for Bridgestone while Ryuto and Yoshida are no
longer with the company, the department said. If found guilty,
they could be sentenced to 10 years in prison, it said.
Including Bridgestone, 26 companies have pleaded guilty or
agreed to plead guilty in the department's long-running
investigation of price-fixing in the auto parts industry.
Thirty-two people have been charged.
The case is at the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of Ohio, and is the United States of America v. Yasuo
Ryuto, Yoshiyuki Tanaka and Isao Yoshida. It is case No. 14-138.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)