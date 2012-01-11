TOKYO Jan 11 Japan's Bridgestone Corp , which competes with France's Michelin SCA for the spot of the world's top tyre maker, said on Wednesday that Director Masaaki Tsuya would become the firm's new chief executive officer.

Current CEO Shoshi Arakawa will stay on as chairman and Kazuhisa Nishigai will become chief operating officer, as Bridgestone divides up its management responsibilities between the three executives. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo, Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Chris Gallagher)