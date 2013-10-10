MUMBAI Oct 10 Japanese tyremaker Bridgestone Corp plans to more than double the capacity at its second plant in India by the end of 2015, the head of its India operations said on Thursday.

The plant, located in the western city of Pune, will be able to produce about 10,000 passenger-car tyres per day by end-2015 from 4,000 at end-2013, Tomio Fukuzumi, managing director, Bridgestone India, said.

The factory, in which Bridgestone is investing 26 billion rupees ($419.96 million), will produce about 1,000 tyres per day for trucks and buses by then, compared with 250 at end-2013.

The company has another factory in central India. ($1 = 61.9100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair)