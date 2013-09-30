ROME, Sept 30 Italian tyre group Bridgestone has reached a deal that will avoid closure of its plant near the southern Italian city of Bari, the industry ministry said on Monday.

The government has pressed Bridgestone for months not to close down the passenger car tyre plant at Modugno outside Bari, which employs 950 workers in a region of high unemployment.

Under the accord, signed with unions and local authorities, Bridgestone will transfer some production from sites in Asia, bringing total output from the plant to 3.5 million tyres a year.

Under the deal, 377 workers will leave under voluntary redundancy agreements. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by James Mackenzie)