TOKYO May 24 Bridestone Corp, the
world's biggest tyre maker, expects Europe's tyre market to
bottom out in January-June and gradually recover to year-ago
levels in the second half, a company executive said on
Thursday.
Bridgestone's tyre sales in Europe have slowed since the
fourth quarter of last year and are now more than 10 percent
lower than a year ago, Akihiro Eto, chief financial officer,
told a group of reporters.
Eto said European demand for bus and truck tyres should grow
more than 10 percent in the second half compared to a year ago,
although demand for passenger car tyres will likely remain flat.
