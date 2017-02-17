* Expects rubber prices to gradually fall after H1
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Bridgestone Corp,
the world's biggest tyre maker, said on Friday it expected
natural rubber prices to remain at high levels in the first half
of 2017 before falling back gradually later in the year.
"We don't expect the current prices to continue for a long
time, but we don't see the prices falling to last year's levels
either," said Chief Financial Officer Akihiro Eto. Asia
benchmark rubber futures on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange
(TOCOM) hit their highest in more than five years late last
month, boosted by Chinese speculators.
The CFO's comments came as Bridgestone predicted operating
profit for 2017 will still inch up 0.5 percent, to 452 billion
yen ($4 billion) since the firm plans to pass on higher
materials cost to its customers by raising product prices.
For 2016, Bridgestone booked a 13 percent drop in operating
profit to 449.6 billion yen, weighed down by softer sales and a
higher yen against the U.S. dollar.
"We have factored in price hikes of our products to reflect
surging raw materials prices," said Eto.
While the 2017 profit guideline was in line with a consensus
estimate of 457.49 billion yen from 17 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, Bridgestone said the surging raw
materials prices - rubber climbed 26 percent in January - will
have the effect of slicing 137 billion yen ($1.21 billion) off
its operating profit this year.
The company's expectation for firm rubber prices in the
first half of this year is in line with rubber traders' views as
output in key Southeast Asia producer countries enters a
seasonal drop - exacerbated by recent floods in Thailand.
Bridgestone peer Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd,
the world's sixth-biggest tyre maker by sales, previously said
higher raw materials costs would likely eat into 2017 earnings,
forecasting a more than 30 percent fall in full-year operating
profit.
($1 = 113.1500 yen)
