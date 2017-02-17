TOKYO Feb 17 Bridgestone Corp, the world's biggest tyre maker, sees natural rubber prices remaining at high levels in the first half of 2017, followed by a gradual fall, Chief Financial Officer Akihiro Eto said on Friday.

Asia benchmark rubber futures on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) hit their highest in more than five years late last month.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)