(Corrects Citadel headquarters as Chicago)
By Michelle Price and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI May 16 Bridgewater Associates, the
world's largest hedge fund with around $150 billion in assets
under management, has set up an investment management unit in
Shanghai, according to a Chinese government website filing,
signalling that the firm is looking to expand its bets on China.
The move comes as some hedge fund managers around the world
including Jim Chanos and Kyle Bass have piled into short trades
against Chinese assets, amid fears the country's overleveraged
economy and ballooning bad bank loans are set to derail the
world's second-largest economy.
Bridgewater's China unit was set up in Shanghai's Free Trade
Zone on March 7, with registered capital of 50 million yuan
($7.67 million), the website of China's State Administration for
Industry & Commerce (SAIC) showed.
The SAIC filing cites Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of
Bridgewater Associates, famous for anticipating the global
financial crisis of 2008-2009, as the registered legal
representative. Bridgewater operates a global macro investing
style based on economic trends.
"The move stands in stark contrast to the belligerently loud
claims among Ray Dalio's hedge fund contemporaries, all of whom
are now crowded like sardines into the same China short trade,"
wrote analysts at Z-Ben Advisors, the Shanghai-based investment
consultancy, in a client research note published on Monday and
seen by Reuters.
Calls to Bridgewater's U.S. office to seek comment went
unanswered outside normal working hours. A U.S-based spokesman
for Bridgewater did not immediately respond to emailed requests
for comment out of business hours.
Bridgewater has set-up a Wholly Owned Foreign Entity, or
WOFE, a legal structure used by hundreds of U.S. hedge funds,
including Chicago-headquartered Citadel, that allows foreign
companies to set-up shop in China without having to partner with
a local firm.
The Bridgewater entity is licensed to perform investment
management and investment advisory, according to the
registration filing. Z-Ben predicted the hedge fund will use the
platform to launch onshore yuan fixed-income strategies.
Bridgewater's clients, large institutional investors, have
very little exposure to the yuan, "so this positions Bridgewater
to move at speed once global demand for RMB does finally
materialize," according to Z-Ben.
The U.S. hedge fund managed to secure its WOFE application
just ahead of a government clampdown on such entities following
last year's summer stock market crash, and a series of lending
scandals, which have raised fears the investment structure has
been abused.
($1=6.5195 yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Michelle Price in
Hong Kong; Editing by John Ruwitch, Clarence Fernandez and Kim
Coghill)