NEW YORK Oct 12 Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund manager in the world, received a bomb threat on Wednesday and evacuated employees from its Westport, Connecticut, headquarters, the company said in an emailed statement.

A spokeswoman for Bridgewater told Reuters that there had been a bomb threat and that it had been "handled it accordance with our well-established protocols."

Employees were allowed to return to the offices after a sweep by police and bomb detection dogs found nothing, according to local news service WestportNow.

Bridgewater has 1,700 employees worldwide. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Jennifer Ablan)