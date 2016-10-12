NEW YORK Oct 12 Bridgewater Associates, the
largest hedge fund manager in the world, received a bomb threat
on Wednesday and evacuated employees from its Westport,
Connecticut, headquarters, the company said in an emailed
statement.
A spokeswoman for Bridgewater told Reuters that there had
been a bomb threat and that it had been "handled it accordance
with our well-established protocols."
Employees were allowed to return to the offices after a
sweep by police and bomb detection dogs found nothing, according
to local news service WestportNow.
Bridgewater has 1,700 employees worldwide.
