BRIEF-SCBSM Q3 rental revenue up at EUR 4.7 mln
* Q3 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 21 1(ST) Constitution Bancorp:
* 1(ST) Constitution Bancorp announces change and new member to its board of directors effective March 1, 2017
* Board of directors has increased size of board from nine to ten members, effective March 1, 2017
* Has elected William J. Barrett to serve as a director, effective as of March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.