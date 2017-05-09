BRIEF-FastOut carries out directed new issue to Bridge 140 AB
* DIRECTED NEW ISSUE TO BRIDGE 140 AB IS OF SEK 500,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 1 Production Film Co :
* Says it plans to issue about 1.5 million new shares of its common stock
* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and (tentative) issue price at T$20 per share
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* Remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to fulfill the working capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zlv4HM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* DIRECTED NEW ISSUE TO BRIDGE 140 AB IS OF SEK 500,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JERUSALEM, June 20 State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it successfully completed a firing trial of its long-range artillery weapons (LORA) system, paving the way to signing a number of deals.