May 9 1 Production Film Co :

* Says it plans to issue about 1.5 million new shares of its common stock

* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and (tentative) issue price at T$20 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* Remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to fulfill the working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zlv4HM

