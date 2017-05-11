BRIEF-Qingdao Haier's unit to buy Fisher & Paykel Production Machinery
* Says unit plans to buy Fisher & Paykel Production Machinery Ltd for $48.6 million via cash from Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd
May 11 11 BIT STUDIOS SA
* Q1 NET LOSS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 2.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* SAYS BEGINS WORK ON ITS NEW OWN GAME UNDER WORKING TITLE 'PROJECT 8' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Evogene Ltd announces positive results in insect control seed trait program and advancement to Phase-I of First Toxin against Western Corn Rootworm