May 11 11 BIT STUDIOS SA

* Q1 NET LOSS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 2.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* SAYS BEGINS WORK ON ITS NEW OWN GAME UNDER WORKING TITLE 'PROJECT 8'