New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 11 Bit Studios SA:
* Sells to Lousva Trading Limited its wholly-owned unit Games Republic Limited for 450,000 zlotys ($112,531)
* As part of signed deal with Lousva Trading Limited the company sells also products of Games Republic Limited for 300,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9989 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.