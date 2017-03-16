March 17 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc announces 2016
fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - qtrly gross
premiums written remained level at $11.8 million
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - qtrly net premiums
earned increased 4.3% to $7.6 million from $7.3 million
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - "looking ahead to
2017 we expect to see continued growth in texas"
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - "optimistic" that
underwriting activity in louisiana will begin to normalize in
2017
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings - don't expect to begin
writing policies in Florida until Q4 of 2017 at earliest
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - do not anticipate
that florida will have a material contribution to 2017 results
