BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 14 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc :
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings- co through unit agreed upon terms of excess of loss catastrophe reinsurance program for 2017 - 2018 treaty year
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - estimates that total cost of its reinsurance program will be approximately $24.5 million for 2017-2018 treaty-year
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc - total cost for 2016-2017 treaty-year was approximately $21.7 million Source text: (bit.ly/2spBuyc) Further company coverage:
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)