March 7 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

* 1347 property insurance holdings, inc. Completes strategic review

* 1347 property insurance holdings inc- gordon pratt retired from board of directors and larry g. Swets, jr. Was appointed as new chairman

* 1347 property insurance holdings says alternative investments will be considered in support of return on equity objectives

* 1347 property insurance holdings inc says a license in florida was obtained and other states are under review