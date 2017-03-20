March 20 1st Constitution Bancorp:
* 1st Constitution -on March 16, form 10-K for FY 2016 of co
was inadvertently filed with U.S. SEC without proper
authorization from co's accounting firm
* 1st Constitution says 10-k filed without proper
authorization for inclusion of auditor's reports on financial
statements contained in original filing
* 1st Constitution -was notified by auditor that disclosure
should be made or action should be taken to prevent future
reliance on financial statements
* 1st Constitution Bancorp - financial statements contained
in original filing should not be relied upon
* 1st Constitution Bancorp - company will file an amendment
to original filing with SEC after proper authorization has been
received from auditor
Source text: (bit.ly/2n5N2DR)
Further company coverage: