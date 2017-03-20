March 20 1st Constitution Bancorp:

* 1st Constitution -on March 16, form 10-K for FY 2016 of co was inadvertently filed with U.S. SEC without proper authorization from co's accounting firm

* 1st Constitution says 10-k filed without proper authorization for inclusion of auditor's reports on financial statements contained in original filing

* 1st Constitution -was notified by auditor that disclosure should be made or action should be taken to prevent future reliance on financial statements

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - financial statements contained in original filing should not be relied upon

* 1st Constitution Bancorp - company will file an amendment to original filing with SEC after proper authorization has been received from auditor