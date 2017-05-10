May 10 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc
* 21St century fox reports third quarter income from continuing operations before income tax
expense of $1.25 billion and total segment operating income before depreciation and amortization
of $1.94 billion on 5% revenue growth
* Twenty-First century fox inc says qtrly cable network programming segment oibda $1,446
million versus $1,375 million last year
* Twenty-First century fox - filmed entertainment quarterly segment oibda of $373 million,
$97 million decrease from $470 million reported in same period a year-ago
* Twenty-First century fox inc - qtrly television reported quarterly segment oibda of $190
million, an increase of 52% as compared to prior year quarter
* Qtrly total revenues $7,564 million versus $7,228 million
* Twenty-First century fox inc - q3 television segment oibda $190 million versus $125
million last year
* Qtrly net income attributable to twenty-first century fox inc $0.43
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $7.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Twenty-First century fox - qtrly income from continuing operations attributable to
twenty-first century fox inc stockholders per share $0.44
* Qtrly adjusted eps from continuing operations attributable to 21st century fox
stockholders was $0.54
