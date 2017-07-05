FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-21Vianet Group says to issue senior notes
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
North Korea
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
UNESCO leaves Great Barrier Reef off "in danger" list
Editor's Picks
UNESCO leaves Great Barrier Reef off "in danger" list
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 4:41 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-21Vianet Group says to issue senior notes

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - 21vianet Group Inc

* 21vianet Group Inc says to issue senior notes

* 21Vianet Group Inc - Intends to conduct an international offering of USD-denominated senior notes

* 21Vianet Group Inc - Notes will benefit from a letter of support provided by TUS-Holdings Co Ltd and are expected to be unrated

* 21Vianet Group Inc - Intends to use net proceeds from proposed offering to refinance its outstanding indebtedness, fund future capital needs Source text: (bit.ly/2sMszDC) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.