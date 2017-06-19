WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 22nd Century Group Inc:
* 22nd Century - entered into warrant exercise agreements with all of holders of outstanding warrants to purchase up to 7 million shares of common stock at $1.00/share
* 22nd Century - entered into exercise agreements with exercising holders of outstanding warrants to purchase up to 4.3 million shares of common stock for $1.45/share
* 22nd Century - expects to receive gross proceeds before expenses of about $13.2 million from exercise of all of original warrants by August 21, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2shnGVU) Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.