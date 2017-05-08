BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 22nd Century Group Inc:
* 22Nd Century Group files 2017 first quarter report and announces conference call to provide business update
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $2.232 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue more than $16 million
* Says as a result of already signed manufacturing agreements, 22nd century is raising company's 2017 revenue projections
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.