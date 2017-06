May 31 22nd Century Group Inc:

* Dramatic surge in very low nicotine tobacco clinical trials and science

* 22nd Century Group Inc - ‍to meet with FDA center for tobacco products in June about proprietary "brand A" very low nicotine cigarettes

* 22nd Century Group Inc - ‍number of in-progress clinical trials using 22nd Century's VLN cigarettes is also increasing