* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 22nd Century Group Inc-
* 22nd Century meets with FDA on modified risk tobacco product application for world’s lowest nicotine tobacco cigarettes
* 22nd Century - will now move forward with significantly expanded mrtp application with ctp/fda for co's brand very low nicotine (vln) cigarettes
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.