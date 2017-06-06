BRIEF-Crystal Peak announces convertible loan agreement with EMR
* Crystal Peak announces convertible loan agreement with EMR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 22nd Century Group Inc :
* 22nd Century produces non-GMO very low nicotine tobacco
* Non-GMO tobacco varieties will open new markets worldwide
* Anticipates having commercial quantities of seed for non-gmo varieties by 2018
* Says in contact with marketers and distributors in countries with gmo restrictions (Japan, India, and Korea) to facilitate import of products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crystal Peak announces convertible loan agreement with EMR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.