May 2 2u Inc:
* 2U Inc to acquire Getsmarter
* 2U Inc - 2U will acquire Getsmarter in all-cash
transaction for approximately $103 million
* 2U Inc - deal for approximately $103 million
* 2U Inc - deal includes an earn-out payment of up to $20
million in cash
* Says expects transaction to be neutral to adjusted net
income per share for 2017
* 2U Inc - because of expense items, transaction-related
stock compensation expense, co expects deal to be dilutive to
net income per share in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: