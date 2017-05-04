GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 2U Inc:
* 2U Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $64.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.9 million
* 2U Inc sees 2Q 2017 revenue $64.0 million - $64.4 million
* 2U Inc sees 2Q 2017 net loss per share $0.24 - $0.23
* 2U Inc sees 2Q 2017 adjusted net loss per share $0.12 -$0.11
* 2U Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $269.4 million - $270.9 million
* 2U Inc sees FY 2017 net loss per share $0.56 - $0.52
* 2U Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted net loss per share $0.13 - $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $64.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $269.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.