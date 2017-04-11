April 11 360 Capital Total Return Fund

* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units

* Placement to raise $5.3 million

* Undertaking a 1- for-1 non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise further gross proceeds of $35.3 million

* Offer price under equity raising is $1.15 per new stapled units