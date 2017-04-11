BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 360 Capital Total Return Fund
* Undertaking a placement to institutional investors of new fully paid ordinary stapled units
* Placement to raise $5.3 million
* Undertaking a 1- for-1 non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise further gross proceeds of $35.3 million
* Offer price under equity raising is $1.15 per new stapled units
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.