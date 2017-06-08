BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 3D Systems Corp
* 3D Systems Corp - on june 7, 2017, board of directors of 3d systems corporation increased size of board of directors to eleven members
* 3D Systems Corp - on june 7, 2017, board of directors of 3d systems corporation appointed John J. Tracy as a director of company
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.