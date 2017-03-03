March 3 3i Group Plc:
* 3i and LDC sell stakes in MKM Building Supplies to Bain
Capital
* Management will retain a significant shareholding in the
business
* Proceeds to 3i from today's transaction will be c.70 mln
stg, and including 11 mln stg received by 3i since 2006,
represent a 5.9x money multiple
* 3i's proceeds represent a 17 pct uplift over book value at
Dec. 31, 2016 and 31 pct as at March 31, 2016
* Rothschild acted as lead adviser to the selling
shareholders and Addleshaw Goddard, as legal adviser
* The transaction is subject to customary regulatory
approvals
* Subject to these approvals, the deal is expected to
complete by May 2017
