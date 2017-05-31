BRIEF-Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar says JLF decides to take co's loan account to S4A
* Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'
May 31 3i Infotech Ltd
* Allotted 48.9 million equity shares of 10 rupees each at par on a preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd