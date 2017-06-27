June 27 3i Infrastructure Plc

* Notes press speculation regarding a potential sale of its interest in Anglian Water Group

* Confirms that it is considering options in relation to its holding in AWG which is held through 3i Osprey LP

* These considerations are at an early stage

* There can be no certainty that they will lead to a sale of all or any of company's interest in AWG