BRIEF-Quinpario - offering of $525 mln aggregate principal amount of first-priority senior secured notes due 2023
* Affiliates of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 announce pricing of notes offering
June 27 3i Infrastructure Plc
* Notes press speculation regarding a potential sale of its interest in Anglian Water Group
* Confirms that it is considering options in relation to its holding in AWG which is held through 3i Osprey LP
* These considerations are at an early stage
* There can be no certainty that they will lead to a sale of all or any of company's interest in AWG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Affiliates of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 announce pricing of notes offering
* Credit Acceptance announces modifications to revolving secured line of credit facility