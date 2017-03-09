March 9 3M Co:

* Effective Q1, 2017, co's former Renewable Energy Division integrated within Electronics & Energy segment, Safety & Graphics segment - SEC filing

* Effective Q1, 2017, co consolidated its customer account activity in U.S. into more centralized sales districts

* Effective Q1 2017, co created Automotive, Aerospace Solutions Division, combining former Automotive Division & Aerospace, Commercial Transportation Division Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2n4uOnt] Further company coverage: