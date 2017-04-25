BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 3M Co:
* 3M delivers first-quarter sales of $7.7 billion and earnings of $2.16 per share; company raises its full-year 2017 outlook
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.16
* Q1 sales $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.47 billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.70 to $9.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 3M co - foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.5 percent in quarter
* 3M co says company now forecasts organic local-currency sales growth to be 2 to 5 percent in 2017
* 3M co says affirmed its free cash flow expectation of 95 to 105 percent for 2017
* Qtrly organic local-currency sales increased 4.6 percent while divestitures reduced sales by 0.4 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.