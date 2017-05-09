BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts
* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 3M Co
* 3M co -shareholders elected 11 nominees to company's board of directors for a one-year term
* 3M co says shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, executive compensation
* 3M co says shareholders did not approve shareholder proposal on implementation of holy land principles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition