March 16 3M Co
* 3M to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls
* 3M Co - total enterprise value of $2.0 billion
* 3M Co - 3M will finance transaction through a combination
of cash and debt
* 3M Co - on a GAAP reported basis, 3M estimates acquisition
to be $0.10 dilutive to earnings in first 12 months following
completion of transaction
* 3M Co - 3M estimates acquisition to be $0.10 accretive to
earnings over same period
* 3M Co - excluding purchase accounting adjustments and
anticipated one-time expenses , estimates acquisition to be
$0.10 accretive to earnings
* 3M Co - Citi and Goldman Sachs & Co. acted as financial
advisors to 3M and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton Llp acted as
legal counsel to 3M
