BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 16 3S Korea Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 11th series bonds to 2,359 won/share from 2,497 won/share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/PZXXgb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
* To approve co to invest in convertible debentures issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding