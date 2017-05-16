Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 16 3sbio Inc
* Enters distribution and promotion agreement with two subsidiaries of Eli Lilly and co for distribution and promotion of insulin products
* Co has been granted exclusive right of distribution and promotion of Humulin, an insulin product of Lilly, in China from July 1, 2017
* 3Sbio will establish a marketing and promotion team which will cover a wide array of diabetes products, including Humulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system