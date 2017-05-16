May 16 3sbio Inc

* Enters distribution and promotion agreement with two subsidiaries of Eli Lilly and co for distribution and promotion of insulin products

* Co has been granted exclusive right of distribution and promotion of Humulin, an insulin product of Lilly, in China from July 1, 2017

* 3Sbio will establish a marketing and promotion team which will cover a wide array of diabetes products, including Humulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: