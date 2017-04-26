BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 3TL Technologies Corp:
* 3Tl Technologies Corp announces shares for debt transaction and new officer
* 3Tl Technologies Corp- Sam Wang has resigned as chief financial officer and corporate secretary effective april 30, 2017
* 3Tl Technologies Corp- appointed Leah Rihela as chief financial officer and corporate secretary effective may 1, 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results