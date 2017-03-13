March 13 (Reuters) -
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP
Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
* 40 North Management Llc says acquired the shares of GCP in
the belief that the shares are undervalued
* 40 North Management Llc says may have talks with directors
of GCP, its stockholders in connection with it's investment in
GCP
* 40 North Management Llc says potential talks with GCP may
include governance, board composition, management, business,
financial condition, strategic plans of GCP
* 40 North Management Llc says may seek to explore
increasing ownership in GCP, including, open market
purchases/acquisition of shares from other stockholders
* 40 North Management Llc's David Winter reports a 9 percent
stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2
* Standard Industries Inc reports 2.5 percent stake in GCP
Applied Technologies Inc
Source text: (bit.ly/2mFnf4U)
