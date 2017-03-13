March 13 (Reuters) -

* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing

* 40 North Management Llc says acquired the shares of GCP in the belief that the shares are undervalued

* 40 North Management Llc says may have talks with directors of GCP, its stockholders in connection with it's investment in GCP

* 40 North Management Llc says potential talks with GCP may include governance, board composition, management, business, financial condition, strategic plans of GCP

* 40 North Management Llc says may seek to explore increasing ownership in GCP, including, open market purchases/acquisition of shares from other stockholders

* 40 North Management Llc's David Winter reports a 9 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2

* Standard Industries Inc reports 2.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc Source text: (bit.ly/2mFnf4U) Further company coverage: