BRIEF-Fortnox signs an agreement with Handelsbanken
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH HANDELSBANKEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 4FUN MEDIA SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 825,972 ZLOTYS VERSUS 398,343 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 9.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH HANDELSBANKEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* at&t names rob dapkiewicz vice president-federal civilian in its global public sector organization