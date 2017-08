Aug 1 (Reuters) - 4SC AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: 4SC AG WAS GRANTED A FUNDAMENTAL COMPOSITION OF MATTER PATENT FOR 4SC-208 FOR THE US

* ‍PATENT PROVIDES UNITED STATES (US) MARKET EXCLUSIVITY UNTIL 2033​

* ‍FORMAL PRECLINICAL TESTING OF 4SC-208 IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018 FOLLOWED IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER BY A PHASE I/II CLINICAL STUDY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)