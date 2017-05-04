GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 51job Inc:
* 51job Inc Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 3.46 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share RMB 2.74
* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to RMB 607.7 million
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share RMB 2.80 to RMB 3.00 excluding items
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue RMB 640 million to RMB 660 million
* 51Job inc- expects total share-based compensation expense in Q2 of 2017 to be in estimated range of RMB20 million to RMB21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.