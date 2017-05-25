May 24 58.Com Inc

* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 31.7 percent to rmb 1.988 billion

* Total revenues for Q2 of 2017 are expected to be between rmb2,250 million and rmb2,350 million

* Qtrly loss per ads rmb0.15

* Qtrly non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ads attributable to ordinary shareholders in Q1 of 2017 were rmb0.73