Feb 27 58.Com Inc:

* 58.Com reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 28.5 percent to RMB 2.095 billion

* 58.Com Inc qtrly total revenues were US$306.6 million, a 28.5% increase

* Qtrly diluted losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.136

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted losses per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were US$0.005

* 58.Com Inc - total revenues for Q1 of 2017 are expected to be between RMB1,785 million and RMB1,855 million, or US$255.0 million and US$265.0 million

* Q1 revenue view $257.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $302.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues were US$306.6 million representing an increase of 28.5%