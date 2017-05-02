May 2 5n Plus Inc

* 5N Plus reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Revenue for Q1 2017 reached $60.9 million compared to $63.9 million for Q1 2016

* 5N Plus Inc - Reaffirmed its guidance for 2017 as per strategic plan

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $61.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: